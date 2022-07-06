Bollywood star Salman Khan’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat has filed a complaint at the Jodhpur police station alleging that he has received death threats through a letter.

The threat is similar to the one Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received recently.

Saraswat said that sender signed off as LB and GB and wrote in the letter: “The enemy’s friend is our enemy. We will kill you and your entire family like Moosa.”

LB refers to Lawrence Bishnoi and GB as Goldie Brar, while the letter refers to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala who was shot to death on May 29.

‘LB-GB’ was also written on Salman’s letter.

Sidhu Moosewala. Image Credit: Supplied

Bishnoi had earlier vowed to kill Salman after the actor was accused in the Black Buck poaching case of 1998 in Rajasthan.

Bishnoi has also emerged as one of the prime accused in the Moosewala murder after Brar, a close aide, claimed responsibility for the killing.

Saraswat on Tuesday gave a complaint at Mahamandir police station in Jodhpur. He said: “I was in America for a month and a half. When I reached Jodhpur on the evening of June 30, my junior advocate Jitendra Prasad Bishnoi came to my house at around 11pm on July 3 and said, that on July 1, at 10.30am, a letter was found stuck in the latch of room number 8 of Jubilee Chamber located in the Old High Court.”

“The letter had threatened to kill me and my family. Had to go to Jaipur to meet the Governor on 4th July. Therefore, forwarded this letter to the Mahamandir police station officer on WhatsApp to give him complete information,” said Saraswat.

Mahamandir police station officer Lekhraj Siyag said that the police has registered a case and a gunman has been posted outside his house on Pawta B Road. The investigation has started.

The ‘enemy’ that the letter refers to is Salman Khan, who is believed to be an enemy of Bishnoi’s gang. However, this is a matter of investigation.