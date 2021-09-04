Bollywood veteran Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif took time out of their schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ to break bread with Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.
The Bollywood stars were part of a lunch meeting with the Turkish minister after they finished their shoot of the day of their upcoming spy thriller, ‘Tiger 3’.
Ersoy shared a series of pictures featuring him alongside the Bollywood stars, with Khan dressed in a suit, while Kaif cutting a stylish picture in jeans and a beige top. In one picture Khan is seen giving the minister a fist bump.
“We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects,” Ersoy tweeted in Turkish.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ film franchise has been playing catch up after the movie faced delays on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the first two installment of the franchise, namely ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, respectively. The projects have been filmed extensively in the UAE.