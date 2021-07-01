When it comes to outlandish fashion choices, nobody in Bollywood can hold a candle to flamboyant actor Ranveer Singh.
Just like his wacky and over-the-top personality, Singh’s sartorial sense is bold and loud. In his recent Instagram story, Singh showcased his new look dripping in Gucci designs and appears to be an ode to Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele.
Just like Michele who sports long hair, Singh also sported shoulder-length hair and wore a pair of bright blue silk sweatpants and a jacket in the same shade. His statement gold neck piece added bling to an already shiny outfit. He also sported a handbag from Gucci’s Jackie 1961 collection.
As soon as his look was revealed, the internet was ablaze with memes with several commenting that his outfit reminded them of that guy who turned up to work after lockdown in an OTT gear.
Another meme indicated that the actor was dressed for the airport, satsang (prayer meet), and to the gym — all in one shot.
Singh, 35, is notorious for sporting gender bending clothes. From wearing skirts with tuxedos to award ceremonies to wearing pyjamas, Singh hates to play it safe. When he appeared at the Dubai International Film Festival, he even carried a boom box during the press interactions.
On the work front, he’s awaiting the release of sporting biopic ‘83’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.