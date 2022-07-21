Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is dropping the weight for the upcoming biopic ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.
The actor spoke about it at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Indian star Dhanush among many others, in Mumbai.
“I have lost 14-16 kilos till now for ‘Veer Savarkar’ and I am planning to lose 10 more kilos for the same,” he said on the red carpet.
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is about Savarkar, who is tagged by many as a freedom fighter, but criticised by others for his communal ideology. Savarkar was also arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination but later acquitted after no evidence was found against him.
Talking about the biopic, the actor said: “The preparation for ‘Veer Savarkar’ has been going on and the shooting will begin soon!”
During the event, he reunited with his ‘Extraction’ producers Russo Brothers, his ‘Kick’ co-star Jacqueline Fernandes and Dhanush.
Hooda also praised the trailer of ‘The Gray Man’.
“The trailer of ‘The Gray Man’ was fantastic and I am sure the Russo’s have made a great film. I have always had admiration for their work and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.
‘The Gray Man’ releases on Netflix on June 22.