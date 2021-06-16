If you are in Times Square, New York, be sure to look out for Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her face is now emblazoned on a gigantic billboard and she’s bedecked in jewels from a popular jewellery brand.
Kapoor Khan, who recently courted controversy after reports emerged that has been approached to play the mythological figure Sita, took to her Instagram to reveal the big news through a video.
“Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard #TimesSquareNYC”,” Kapoor Khan wrote. As soon as she uploaded her video, actors including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, director Punit Malhotra, and jewellery designer Saba Patadui reacted positively.
On the work front, Kapoor Khan will be seen in the highly anticipated Advait Chandan directorial ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ lined up.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Kapoor Khan had spoken about her life philosophy.
“I take it one day at a time. Every day is a journey and every day is a learning experience with your little one and your work. Every day I learn something new … I am a first-time mother and I always tell myself that it’s OK even if I did something wrong. I am going to learn from my fall and from all my mistakes. I don’t have a blueprint plan on what’s going to happen in my life or career,” Kapoor Khan said.