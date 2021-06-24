Controversial actress believes that only she can do full justice to the political drama

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram

Indian actress and avid social media user Kangana Ranaut will turn director for her upcoming political film ‘Emergency’, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life and times. She’s also planning to play the central role.

Indira Gandhi Image Credit: Facebook

The actress, who recently got suspended from Twitter for her hateful tweets, made this reveal on Koo, a platform meant to rival Twitter.

“Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira,” she posted.

Shah has written films including ‘Pink’ and ‘Kahaani’.

Ranaut also revealed that she has begun her preparations to play the iconic Indian leader. She posted an image of her getting ready to do the prosthetics for her new role.

“Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey. Today, we started the journey of ‘Emergency’ and #Indira with body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen. This one will be special,” wrote Ranaut on Instagram. She is producing this ambitious movie under the banner Manikarnika Films.

In an earlier statement, Ranaut, who’s famously known to step on her director’s toes when she is an actor in any project, clarified that ‘Emergency’ is not a biopic, but a political drama.

“To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the sociopolitical landscape of current India,” said Ranaut in the statement.

Ranaut is also awaiting the release of ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’.