Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: AFP

Feeling overwhelmed by all that’s happening around you?

Take a leaf from Bollywood actress Kananga Ranaut’s life and head to an ashram.

The actress, who recently finished the filming schedule of her upcoming film ‘Tejas’, spoke about her serene experience after visiting a spiritual retreat, run by popular spiritual leader Sadhguru.

The actress took to Twitter to share her experience of visiting the ashram in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Ranaut, who’s hyper-active on social media on most days, spoke at length about her experience of connecting with her inner self.

“Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being …,” wrote Ranaut on Twitter, along with a picture of her kneeling with hold hands in front of an Indian deity.

Her time spent at the spiritual retreat in search of calm and peace seems to have worked. She famously took the olive branch extended by actress Taapsee Pannu, who acknowledged her in her awards acceptance speech.

The two actors have famously quarreled on Twitter about who’s a better actress and their skill set.

So Pannu’s grand gesture was graciously accepted by Ranaut and the two seem to have cooled down and entered a better place in their tumultuous relationship.

“Visiting Aashram @Ishafoundation after so long, but it’s the same serene place where chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten. Nice to be indulging in yoga, meditation, and of course authentic Tamil food and coffee,” along with an image of her simple, austere living.