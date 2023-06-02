Actress Ileana D'Cruz, is ready to embark on an exciting chapter of her life as as she gears up to welcome her first bundle of joy. The soon to be mum took to Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of snaps from her babymoon. Don't miss their ring and glimpse of a mystery man's hand without revealing anything about him.
The photo raised speculations amongs fans as to whose hand is that.
Without revealing their faces in the picture, she wrote: "My idea of romance - clearly can't let him eat in peace." Going by her pictures, Ileana is currently on a holiday in an undisclosed location.
Earlier this year the star made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy news. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child.
Several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.