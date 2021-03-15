Actress went to work despite being told to quarantine at home after testing positive

Actress Gauahar Khan during a press conference of Indian Fashion League in Kolkata on April 18, 2017. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan was on March 15 booked by Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for violating COVID-19 norms after testing positive.

Indian media reported that a First Information Report has been filed after she went to work on a movie set despite being told to quarantine at home.

“Gauahar has been booked for violation of COVID rules. She had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot,” a BMC official was quoted as saying by Times of India. Officials reportedly visited her home but “she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”

According to a report by India Today, she returned home 10 minutes after being called and told the official that she tested negative. “But we told her that it doesn’t work that way. This isn’t a responsible behaviour. There was non-cooperation from her end,” the report quoted an official as saying.

In an earlier tweet, the BMC posted a copy of an FIR with names blurred out saying that it had taken action against an unnamed Bollywood actor for flouting coronavirus rules.

“No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive,” the civic body posted.

Khan is known for starring in Bollywood films including ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ and ‘Ishaqzaade’. She was a popular participant on the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 7’, which she won.