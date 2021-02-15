Bollywood actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza may have opted for a low-profile wedding ceremony on February 15, but the bride-to-be was happy to share a glimpse of the festivities with her fans on her marriage day. She also shared a picture of herself in her bridal shower ceremony earlier this week.
It’s the first time that Mirza, who has acted in films including ‘Dus’ and ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil’ has confirmed that her wedding to her beau Vaibhav Rekhi is happening.
Taking to her Instagram account a day after Valentine’s Day, the former beauty queen shared a story in which you can see her hands decorated in an intricate Mehendi [henna] design along with a one-word caption ‘Pyaar’, meaning love. Her post is the first declaration from Mirza’s end confirming her impending wedding with Rekhi. She was earlier married to producer Sahil Sangha, but they got divorced two years ago ending their 11-year-old marriage.
Rekhi was previously married to a yoga coach.
While the bride and the groom are lying low about tying the knot, celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani, who’s reportedly related to the groom, shared a few images from the pre-wedding party last week.
“Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza … We all love you,” wrote Dadlani on her Instagram page.