Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly lent his star power to new movie ‘Chehre’ for free.
In the movie, Bachchan stars as a lawyer who sets up mysterious real-life games.
In an interview with news portal PeepingMoon, producer Anand Pandit explained why the veteran star waived his fee.
“To avoid any trouble while filing the tax books we decided to give the friendly appearance credits to Amit Ji,” Bachchan said. “Sir was so professional and committed that he also put his own money to commute.”
‘Chehre’, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty, was partly filmed in Slovakia to give the movie a snowy and cold setting. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery and releases on August 26 in the UAE.
In an interview with Gulf News, Hashmi praised Bachchan’s work ethic after being part of the film industry since 1969.
“All the actors in this film are fabulous, but Mr Bachchan’s work ethic floored me. The way he approaches his work after so many years in this industry is a joy to watch. He’s a mega star, but he approaches every film with a certain amount of humility,” Hashmi said. “He’s always looking to learn something new … No wonder he’s so hugely successful … It was a joy to watch him act.”