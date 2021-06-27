Actor Abhay Deol Image Credit: IANS

Abhay Deol is taking a break from his on-screen dark and eccentric persona to play a doting dad in an upcoming Disney movie.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the trailer of the upcoming film ‘Spin’ while telling his fans why he chose to take on the project.

“I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience,” he posted. “‘Spin’ is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the US audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it!”

Best known to play dark roles in films such as ‘Dev D’ and ‘Manorama: Six Feet Under’, the film is also Deol’s first foray in the US.

Abhay Deol in Spin Image Credit: Disney

The made-for-TV film follows the same vein as Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’, with Avantika Vandanapu playing the Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar who channels her inner artistic side and enters the world of deejaying when she falls for a boy who likes to spin. Deol plays her dad Arvind Kumar.

‘Spin’ is directed by Manjari Makijany, who is the daughter of late actor Mac Mohan and the cousin of actress Raveena Tandon. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart and Michela Luci co-star in the film.