Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson has said.
“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
His diagnosis comes amid a major spike in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the heart of the Indian film industry. Other celebrities who have tested positive recently include actors Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Recently, Khan was in the news for saying he would be quitting social media. The 56-year-old star has been awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an official remake of Tom Hanks movie ‘Forrest Gump’.