Aamir Khan has been off social media but he’s still sharing updates on his production company’s account and the latest post has gotten fans hungry.
In the post, Khan and his son Azad Khan Rao can be seen digging into fresh mangoes — the perfect summer treat.
“Have you treated yourself and your family with some [mango] yet?” the caption read.
The 57-year-old star quit social media in March last year and months after that it was announced that he was splitting from his wife Kiran Rao, whom he shares Azad with.
However, since the announcement of their separation, the pair have been seen being friendly with each other.
“You must have been sad, shocked and disappointed at the news of our split,” they had said in an interview. “But we want to just say that we both are very happy. Yes, there’s a change in the status of our relationship, but we continue to be a family first ... Please pray for us that we both are happy.”
On the work front, Khan is awaiting the release of the much-delayed ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks movie ‘Forrest Gump’. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.