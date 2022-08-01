Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is trending on Twitter again and it's not for the right reasons.
‘Lagan’ actor has finally spoken his mind on the "boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" trend on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The film is getting flak on social media for comments that the actor made about India a few years ago. This resulted in many asking for a boycott of the film.
According to reports, when asked if such campaigns against his films upset him, Aamir said that it makes him "sad".
"Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film," said Khan.
The actor also urged his fans not to boycott his film. Trouble began when a cross-section of Twitter users dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on Twitter.
In 2015, Khan made a controversial statement in an interview. He said: "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His ex-wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.
Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.