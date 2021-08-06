Sonu Sood Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been involved in numerous COVID-19 relief efforts since last year, recently extended support to people who are stuck in the flood-affected regions of Maharashtra.

The floods have wreaked havoc in several districts of Maharashtra and the actor is helping out people who have gotten stuck in the interior regions without basic necessities. Sood is working on sending over relief packages to places such as Chiplun and Mahad.

“These villages have been severely affected by the floods, and they are all 20-30 kilometres away from the major highways. Therefore the relief materials have not reached there,” Sood said.

He added, “We have already spoken to the sarpanches of these villages. Basic necessities like buckets, tumblers, utensils, mats, clothes and even food materials — all are being sent. My team will be there to give it to the families personally. A couple of trucks will reach tomorrow and a few more should reach a day later.”

More than 1,000 houses in the region will get served these relief materials and the second truck with the relief materials will be reaching the villages in nearly four days.

The actor has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his altruistic works. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants, Sood has been doing it all.