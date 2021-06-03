Neeti Mohan with her husband Image Credit: instagram.com/neetimohan18

It’s a boy! Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and her actor-husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child on June 2. The parents are naturally over the moon and the singer has described this new parenting phase as ‘surreal’. Apparently, it’s yet to sink that she’s now a proud mother to her tiny one.

“Our family, @nihaarpandya and me are ecstatic to have welcomed our baby boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes,” wrote Mohan on Instagram.

Pandya, who was last seen in the period epic ‘Manikarnika’, also shared a stirring message thanking his wife for being a trooper. In an emoji-filled post, he gave a big shout out to his wife.

“My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our ‘SON-rise’. With folded hands, The Mohan’s and The Pandya’s sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well-wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All. Gratitude. @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed,” wrote Pandya on Instagram.

As soon as they broke the news to the world, their colleagues and fans inundated them with congratulatory messages.

Singer and friend Harshdeep Kaur wrote: “Yay!!!!! I’m a Maasi to a beautiful Baby Boy. Congratulations @Neetimohan18 & @Nihaarpandya on becoming parents! Call it a divine connection that Neeti’s baby & my Baby both were born on the 2nd. Lots of love to you my soul sister! So so glad that we’re going to experience motherhood together. Can’t wait to hold the little one in my arms,” wrote Kaur.

On February 15, the couple made their pregnancy public with a cute photo shoot by the beach on their second wedding anniversary.