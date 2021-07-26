Guru Randhawa Image Credit: Supplied

Singer-composer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor. The 29-year-old, who until now has featured in music videos, will be seen in a Hindi musical drama feature film.

The film revolves around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from the depths of anonymity to fortune and status.

“I’m quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I’ve always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I’m blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent,” Randhawa said.

“Trying something new always comes with a set of challenges and l’m super thrilled to put in all my hard work into it this dream project. I can’t wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and I’m sure it will surprise them beyond bounds,” the ‘Nain Bengali’ singer added.

The as-yet untitled film will be backed by Endemol Shine India.

“We are pleased to collaborate with and launch the musical powerhouse that is Guru Randhawa. The joy as producers and creators is to be able to create content that has wide appeal and is unique, relatable yet entertaining for a wide demographic. Guru has a dedicated fan base who I’m sure will be very excited to see him make his acting debut,” shared Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India.