Arijit Singh in performance Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

With only 144 tickets remaining out of the 6,000 being sold for Arijit Singh’s concert at the Etihad Arena on November 19, the organisers are confident the show will be a sold out success when the gates open at 6pm on Friday.

The Bollywood singer, who has amassed a huge fan following for his loved-up ballads, will be performing at his first live gig since the COVID-19 outbreak and he couldn’t be more excited. Speaking ahead of his gig, the singer said his moment in the spotlight was a huge deal, not just for him, but the music industry at large with his event already setting a benchmark for ticket sales in Abu Dhabi, according to the organisers.

Arijit Singh Image Credit: Supplied

“I am humbled when I heard the news and it also gives hope to the music industry. I am grateful and very happy to bring back some joy and fun to my audience through my music. I look forward to hitting the stage and continuing entertaining my fans,” said Singh in a statement.

According to organisers PME Entertainment, Singh’s concert has set a new precedent in the UAE capital. “Arijit Singh’s show is the highest selling ticketed event in the UAE since the pandemic struck the world,” Salman Ahmed, partner at PME Entertainment, told Gulf News.

“We started out with a concert target of 4,000 audience members, which was later increased to 6,000 – the maximum capacity we could hit keeping social distancing in mind – and now we are left with only 144 tickets to sell. By the time the gates open on Friday, we are expecting a sold out concert,” Ahmed added.

The organisers have also stated that Singh’s concert will be a turning point for live Bollywood events in Abu Dhabi, with PME Entertainment aiming to hold 4-6 similar events every year in the UAE capital.

Singh is known for his soulful numbers such as the title song of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Kabira’ (‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’), ‘Gerua’ (‘Dilwale’), ‘Mast Magan’ (‘2 States’), and more.

In a special video message to Gulf News ahead of his concert, the singer said: “I am delighted to return to Abu Dhabi after five years ... I look forward to meeting all my fans and my audience. This concert of mine is a part of the UAE’s 50 years celebration and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

Tickets to the concert range from Dh150 to Dh1,500 and can be purchased online on Etihadarena.ae, ae.bookmyshow.com and Platinumlist.net.

In accordance with all current government guidelines, pod seating has been created for people to safely enjoy the concert.

Guests between 12 to 16 will require a valid negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity. Those below 12 years are exempt. Guests who are 16 years old and above must be fully vaccinated and present the “E” or “*” status on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity.