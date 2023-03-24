Looks like something is brewing between the star cast of Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film ‘3 Idiots’.

On Friday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the 2009 comedy-drama ‘3 Idiots’.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor Khan shared a video of herself talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference while she was holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur in Africa.

“This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there’s something fishy and please don’t say that they are coming for Sharman’s movie promotion. I think they are cunning for a sequel,” she was seen saying in the video. This smells like a sequel for sure.” She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Irani.

Earlier in February 2023, Khan, Madhavan and Joshi reunited for a special video to promote the ‘Golmaal’ actor’s film ‘Congratulations’, which strengthened the possibility of the sequel.

Soon after Kapoor Khan shared the video, Irani, too, took to Instagram and posted a clip in which he said, “Whatever you guys are up to is out already and the clip has become viral. How can you even think of ‘3 Idiots’ sequel without Virus (the character played by him). It’s good that Kapoor called and informed me. I would never have known. This is not fair, cooking up something this big and not even informing us. Is this your decency? Where is our friendship? I thought we were friends.” He ended the video by adding that he was calling actor Jaaved Jafferi.

Jaaferi also shared a clip on his Instagram to express his “disappointment”.

“Have you watched the latest news? ‘3 Idiots Part 2’ is in the making without the original Rancho (the character portrayed by Aamir Khan). I mean seriously? I was the original Rancho, he was Chote,” he said. He then asked actor Mona Singh if she knew something about this.

Soon after the actors dropped their videos, fans shared their excitement.

“All is well,” a fan commented, referring to the catchphrase made popular by the movie.

Another fan wrote, “Best news ever if this is true.”

“SCREAMINGGGGH,” a user wrote.