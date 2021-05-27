Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan at a Mumbai studio on May 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Film critic Kamaal R Khan isn’t being sued for his negative review of ‘Radhe’ but for other reasons, said the legal team of Bollywood actor Salman Khan on May 27.

A day earlier, former actor Kamaal — who goes by KKR — took to social media to say that Salman Khan has hit him with a defamation case due to being critical of the recently released action movie.

Kamaal R Khan.

“I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” KRK had tweeted on Wednesday.

However, Salman’s legal team says Kamaal is being sued for statements he has made about the actor and his charity company.

“Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself,” the statement read, according to IANS.

The statement added that KRK would not make any “defamatory” statements until the next court date.

“Mr Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R. Khan ‘will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date’. The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer,” the statement added.