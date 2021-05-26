After Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, for welcoming twins into his life, talent Salman Khan also followed suit.
“Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your new born twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect,” tweeted Khan.
The actor is a regular fixture in Dubai and has filmed several projects including the ‘Dabangg’ blockbuster series.
In a recent interview with Gulf News, Khan had spoken highly of his large fanbase in the UAE and claimed that he made larger-than-life film such as ‘Radhe’ to appease them.
“I enjoy them and fans enjoy them and that’s the reason why we are still making this genre of films here. But masala genre doesn’t mean we are making some random film with no plot or screenplay. There’s a message behind my film and it’s a message that’s relevant at all given times,” said Khan last month.
His film ‘Radhe’ is still playing in cinemas in the UAE and has been met with largely negative reviews. But his star power still remains undiminished, as his devoted army of fans continue to patronise him.
A day earlier, Dutt — who is currently in Dubai with his family and his twin children — had also wished Sheikh Hamdan luck and love.
“Congratulations to His Royal Highness Sheikh @HamdanMohammed on welcoming the twins. I wish them all the love, luck and happiness in the world,” tweeted Dutt.
On May 21, Sheikh Hamdan had taken his social media to announce the arrival of his twins, a boy named Rashid and a girl named Sheikha. The news was met with congratulatory cheers on social media.