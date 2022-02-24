The makers of upcoming neo-noir thriller film ‘Vikram Vedha’ treated fans with the first look of actor Saif Ali Khan in his role as a tough cop.
Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-star Hrithik Roshan introduced the character on social media, sharing a picture of the actor from the set of the film and captioning it “Vikram”.
In the image, Khan looks dapper in a plain white T-Shirt with blue jeans.
The film stars Roshan and Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte also playing an important character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the writers and directors of the original Tamil film, are returning to helm the Hindi remake as well.
The lead actors are starring together in a film after 20 years, their last joint appearance being in ‘Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum’ (2002).
The original Tamil blockbuster ‘Vikram Vedha’ starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.
A cult film in its own right, ‘Vikram Vedha’ is based on the Indian meta-folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’ and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.
‘Vikram Vedha’ will mark Khan’s return as a cop after the massive success of web series ‘Sacred Games’, in which he played Sartaj Singh, a beaten-down cop with a second chance to prove himself.
Even in his recent horror comedy, ‘Bhoot Police’, Khan played the character of Vibhooti, a quirky ghostbuster.
‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screen in India on September 30.