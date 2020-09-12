Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being interrogated by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and is under arrest is said to have taken names of three leading actresses and a fashion designer.
Chakraborty reportedly said these four did drugs with her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one of the actors was a friend of Rajput's the other was Chakraborty's.
Chakraborty has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations.
Chakraborty in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for the 'Kai Po Che!' actor, and also handling the finances.
During her statement, Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic helper Dipesh Sawant and Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty.
"These deliveries used to be received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty and even some times the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by Rhea," Showik said in his statement.