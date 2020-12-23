Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse from the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Cirkus’. He posted three pictures from the shoot on his verified Instagram account.
In the image, Singh seems to be inside a theatre, looking into the distance.
‘Cirkus’, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, ‘The Comedy Of Errors’, with Singh essaying a double role. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav and Johnny Lever.
‘Cirkus’ is set to go into production next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa. The film, produced by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in the winter of 2021.
Shakespeare’s play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as ‘Angoor’ (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.