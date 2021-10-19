Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor

Bollywood movie producer Rhea Kapoor is not a fan of keeping up with some Indian traditions, and she made it very clear in an Instagram Story on Sunday.

Kapoor, who recently got married to longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, explained her views behind the Hindu practise of karva chauth that married women perform, and why she wouldn’t be participating.

“Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don’t reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs,” Kapoor wrote in a long post. “It’s not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It’s just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don’t believe in and don’t really agree with the spirit it comes from.”

Rhea Kapoor and family Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor

According to the tradition, married women abstain from food and drink from sunrise to moonrise for the long lives and safety of their husbands. In recent times, some husbands have also begun fasting along with their wives, while other couples have done away with the tradition altogether. This year, it’s meant to be done on October 24.

Kapoor added in her post: “For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I’m being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, ‘it’s my first’. No, thank you. let’s move on?”

Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, has backed films such as ‘Aisha’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’. She also has a fashion label called Rheson with her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

She got hitched to Boolani at her family’s Mumbai mansion on August 14, with close family and friends in attendance.