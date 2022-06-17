Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie cradled in her mother Madhu Chopra's arms on social media.
The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress took to Instagram to wish her mother Madhu on her birthday and captioned the post: "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile... that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra."