After the pre-wedding ceremonies of ‘mehendi’ and ‘sangeet’ night on Monday, the stage is set for Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra’s today.
To give a royal look to the wedding, a special ‘mandap’ (wedding venue) has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace hotel.
The nuptials began in real earnest in the morning on Tuesday with the ritual of applying turmeric paste to the bride and groom.
From early morning, there was much activity outside and inside the hotel, which is under tight security. Hotel staff members, guards and drivers are being given entry only after they’re thoroughly checked.
Advani’s schoolmate Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire Mukes Ambani, flew into Jaisalmer on Sunday night in her private jet and returned to Mumbai late on Monday night after attending the celebratory events. She is scheduled to return for the marriage on today.
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and Amritpal Singh Bindra, Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Kajal Anand, actor Karan Vohra and his wife Riya, and film director and writer Sakoon Batra were also expected to fly in on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the mehendi ceremony was held yesterday with Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput attending the event.
Malhotra and Advani set the dance floor on fire during the 'mehendi' ceremony celebrations with a graceful performance.
The ceremony started at the Suryagarh Hotel lakeside. The guests were seated in the Sunset Patio Garden by the lake. Mehendi (henna) was applied to the hands of both the actors.
When the ceremony was on, DJ Ganesh kept the guests grooving to Bollywood and fusion numbers. The groom and bride's families put up performances tailored for the occasion.
As the evening descended upon the lakeside, DJ Ganesh pumped up the pace of the music, and Advani's rapper brother Mishaal, and Punjabi electronic folk artistes Hari and Sukhmani, belted out peppy numbers through the evening.