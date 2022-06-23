The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly filed draft charges against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and others, including her brother Showik, in connection with the drug case that has stemmed from the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
According to news agency PTI, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the prosecution maintains all the charges against all the accused, as mentioned in the chargesheet submitted before the special court.
It was reported that the prosecution has proposed that the court charge Rhea and Showik Chakraborty for “consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for Rajput.”
Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his home in Mumbai. Authorities have concluded that the cause of death was suicide, however, the drug bureau has claimed that the actor was supplied with narcotics prior to his death. They’ve also been on a mission since his death to pin down the alleged drug trade in Bollywood.
The NCB filed a case in August 2020 after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.
Chakraborty, who was dating Rajput at the time of his death, was arrested in the case in September 2020 before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month later.
On Rajput’s second death anniversary this year, the ‘Chehre’ actress paid tribute to him.
She shared a series image from her time spent with the late actor and captioned it: “Miss you every day.”
— With inputs from agencies