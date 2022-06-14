Even as fans mourned the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and actress Sara Ali Khan also paid touching tributes to the late Bollywood star.
Chakraborty, who was dating Rajput at the time of his death by suicide on June 14, 2020, shared a series of private moments spent with the late actor, while writing a simple message: “Miss you every day.”
In one image, Rhea Chakraborty is seen pouting at the camera with a carefree Rajput looking away, while a second image shows the late star acting goofy with a flower tucked in his hair.
Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment two years ago, with Rhea Chakraborty at the centre of a media storm and the actor’s father accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. After the Narcotics Control Bureau got involved in the case, probing a drug angle, Rhea Chakraborty and her sibling Showik Chakraborty were arrested in September 2020.
Rhea ended up spending 28 days in prison, while her brother had a three month stay.
Ali Khan, who entered Bollywood with ‘Kedarnath’ paired opposite Rajput, and was rumoured to have briefly dated him, also paid tribute to her first co-star with a picture of the two of them hugging. “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope — so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories.
“Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever,” posted the young actress.
Kriti Sanon, who was also rumoured to have dated Rajput, posted a black image with a single red heart on her Instagram Story, in a seeming tribute to the late star.
Rajput’s death is still under investigation by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating different angles including drug use.