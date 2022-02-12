Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the film ‘Chehre’, is rejoicing going back to work after two years.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the star posted a video in which she can be seen at a radio station’s studio, dressed in a black-on-black attire with a script in her hand.
In the caption, she wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!”
Fans and fellow members of the film industry extended support in the comments section.
“yaassss girl get it,” Shibani Dandekar wrote.
Patralekhaa dropped a string of heart emoticons.
Chakraborty had an unpleasant 2020 and 2021 as she was accused by her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.
The actress recently paid tribute to Rajput on his 36th birth anniversary on January 21, sharing an old video of them goofing around in the gym.
"Miss you so much," she wrote on Instagram.
Chakraborty was in a relationship with Rajput at the time of his death on June 14, 2020, when he was found dead in his bedroom.