Bollywood talents took to social media to mourn the death of veteran cinematographer Johny Lal. He died in Mumbai earlier this week after his battle with COVID-19.

R. Madhavan, who worked with the cinematographer in ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, tweeted: “The Saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM &amp; now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.”

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik wrote: “Oh God !! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being . Will miss u Johny Maa .Heartfelt condolences to the family &amp; May his pure soul RIP ... Om Shanti #KabirLal#Amirlal.”

Actor Rahul Dev said he was shocked to learn about Lal’s death.

“Gosh! Absolutely shocked to learn about the demise of Johny Lal Ji! An ace cinematographer, a kind and simple soul, we shot in Chennai in 2019. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family in their time of test ... Om Shanti #JohnyLal,” tweeted Dev.

Recalling his experience of working with Lal in his debut film ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: “RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film! #prayers #kindsoul #gorgeouscinematography.”