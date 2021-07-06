Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi has shared a number of pictures as tributes to her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.
In the latest one, Bedi shared a picture of her and Kaushal from happier times and wrote: “#rip my Raji.”
Kaushal died in the early hours of June 30 in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 49.
Bedi has yet to make a formal statement about the tragedy but has been sharing old pictures on her social media and even changed her Instagram profile picture to a black image.
The day of Kaushal’s death, a distraught Bedi was photographed performing the last rites at her husband’s funeral — an act that is usually reserved for male relatives. A number of Bollywood stars attended the funeral, including Dino Morea, Ronit Roy and Huma Qureshi.
Bedi and Kaushal got married in 1999 and had two children — a biological son Vir, born in 2011, and a four-year-old daughter Tara who they adopted in July last year.