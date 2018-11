KWAN Entertainment founder Anirban Das Blah, a celebrity manager who has been accused of sexual misconduct, reportedly tried to commit suicide early on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at 1am but Blah was caught and rescued by a traffic police patrol in the Vashi area and handed over to the authorities, a traffic police official told IANS.

Blah’s statement was recorded and he was released. The police advised his family to seek professional counselling for him.

Blah was asked to step aside from his position in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him after multiple accounts indicated that Blah had made sexual advances towards women.

Following this, KWAN Entertainment said on Wednesday that Blah had resigned from all his responsibilities and designations (including as a member of the Board of Directors) at KWAN and its subsidiaries/affiliates with immediate effect.

The company manages prominent names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pritam, Mahesh Babu and Rana Dagubatti.

The #MeToo movement in India sparked with actor Tanushree Dutta renewing a 10-year-old allegation against fellow actor Nana Patekar, opening the floodgates for a sea of complaints against several other celebrities.

Actors and officials in the movie industry have stepped up efforts to take stern actions against offenders.