Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the virus in March.
He took to his Instagram to share the news with fans. “Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam [14-day exile ends]. Back to work,” he wrote.
The selfie he posted showed the actor holding his index figure above his nose in a horizontal position, imitating a negative sign.
After the news of Bhumi Pednekar testing positive for COVID-19 broke, he also shared a photo of himself giving the actress a thumbs up on his Instagram story and wrote, “Negative!! Now passing the baton on to @bhumipednekar.”
The 30-year-old star, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22, had been eagerly awaiting his COVID test report.
On Sunday, Aaryan posted a picture on Instagram where he can be seen posing with a kitten next to him. “Waiting for my report,” he wrote in the caption, along with positive and negative sign emoji.
On the work front, the actor has several exciting projects in the pipeline including comic supernatural thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, crime thriller ‘Dhamaka’ and Karan Johar’s film ‘Dostana 2’.