Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday posted an Instagram video sharing a glimpse from the set of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’.
In the video, Aaryan is dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sunglasses and a black face mask. He gives a tour of the set. The sound of a helicopter’s blades can be heard in the background.
“On set #Dhamaka The helicopters are camera shy,” Aaryan wrote as caption.
‘Dhamaka’ is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film is set against the backdrop of a news channel.
Aaryan, known for his comic and romantic roles, gives the thriller genre a shot with this film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.