Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

By sharing an intriguing teaser of his next film on the occasion of his birthday, actor Kartik Aaryan announced the title of his new project ‘Dhamaka’.

The actor who turned 30 on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a teaser of ‘Dhamaka’, and shared that this edge of the seat ride film will go into production this December.

Set in Mumbai, the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani (with co-producer Amita Madhvani).

Excited to step into the thriller zone, and team up with Ram Madhvani to play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai, Aaryan said, “This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor.”

“I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey,” he added.

About the collaboration with Madhvani and Aaryan, Screwvala shared, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Ram and Kartik and nothing better than this particular subject for us to come together for the first time. When Ram came to me with the script, I knew that I couldn’t miss out on this one, and we got a similar reaction when we narrated the script to Kartik as well.”