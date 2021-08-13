Actress and husband Saif Ali Khan have kept his face out of public eye

Kareena Kapoor with sons Taimur and Jeh Image Credit: instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news for her upcoming book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, where she documents her pregnancies and her journey in motherhood.

There has also been a recent controversy over her son Jeh’s name. Reports claimed that Jeh’s full name is Jehangir Ali Khan, which some social media users have objected to. However, Kareena is ignoring those who’ve questioned the name.

“I am a positive person and I want to spread happiness and positivity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what COVID-19 pandemic has done. It has brought the world closer. That’s what all of us should think about,” she told India Today.

The actress said she didn’t think her children should be focussed on.

“I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall... We are talking about two innocent children here. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,” she added.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan have strived to kept their son Jeh’s face out of the public eye. However, some people got a glimpse at the boy during an outing with his parents on August 13.

Kareena and Saif were reportedly visiting the new home of the actress’ father, Randhir Kapoor.

In one excerpt from her book, she talks about her sons Taimur and Jeh.