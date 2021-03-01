Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday stated that she ‘missed all’ her fans as she posted the first picture after giving birth to her second son last month.
The ‘Jab We Met’ actress welcomed her second baby on February 15.
Soaking in the sun, Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous as ever in a no make up look.
Posing with a pout, the ‘Good Newwz’ star captioned the post: “Oh hello there... Missed you all.”
Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 46,000 fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments section.
Complementing her glow, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments, “Roast chicken glow,” and added three fire emoticons.
The photo on the photo-sharing platform is the second Instagram post after the baby’s birth. The first was a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Bhoot Police.’