Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for starring in a wide variety of challenging roles during her career. But her next one might surprise even the most ardent of fans. The star will make her streaming debut as the host of the Indian adaptation of the US reality series ‘Temptation Island’.

“Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show ‘Temptation Island’, and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kick-start the shoot,” IANS reported a source close to the development as saying.

Ranaut posted a screenshot of an article about the new venture on her Instagram Stories, in an apparent confirmation that this is actually happening.

‘Temptation Island’ first premiered in the US in 2001 and followed couples who were made to live with single people in a test of their fidelity and to strengthen their relationship. Four male contestants lived in one section with a dozen women, and the four female contestants lived in another section with a dozen men. After a poorly rated second and third season, it was cancelled. However, it made a successful comeback in 2019 and is currently in its sixth season.

Apart from the reality show, the actress is gearing up for the release of her political biopic ‘Thalaivi’. She also has ‘Dhaakad’, period drama ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ and ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline.

On Tuesday, the official website of her film production company Manikarnika Films announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been signed for her upcoming production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.