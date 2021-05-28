Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was permanently suspended from Twitter on May 4 for her controversial posts, and now she has mocked the social media platform as it faces tensions with the Indian government over IT laws.
The Indian government has accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, while the US-based platform has expressed concerns about freedom of speech.
The ‘Queen’ actress had lots of say about Twitter in an Instagram Story.
“Poor Twitter begging for freedom of speech, twitter the great, the unelected member of parliament, supreme justice of the world, keeper of moral compass of humanity and what is their basic qualifications or credentials to ask or forcefully acquire this power? Who are they?” Ranaut wrote in her post.
Ranaut’s post included an image of Twitter’s statement in relation to their battle with the government that saw their offices in New Delhi being raided.
“Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve,” the statement read. “We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules.”