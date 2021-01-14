It seems Jacqueline Fernandez has a big surprise planned. The 35-year-old actress shared photos of herself, dressed as a ballerina, on social media and set the internet on fire..!
Shilpa Shetty was one of the first ones to comment on Jacqueline's post: "Uff! Look at you girl, amaze!"
Indian actress Yami Gautam thought so too and wrote: "Amazing."
Jacqueline's Instagram post seems to be a sneak peek of her latest venture, which she named ‘She Rox Life’. It appears to be a dance or fitness studio. Jacqueline played it mysterious and simply wrote: "Coming soon."
She Rox Life's official Instagram handle described it as: "You glow differently when you're actually happy."
Jacqueline Fernandez has been spotted shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey', which also stars Akshay Kumar. "Super excited to join Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey gang. My 'Happy Place' with Nadiad, Akshay and the whole crew at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment," she wrote while sharing the big news.