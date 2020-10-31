Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of her being back at set on Friday. Taking it to Instagram, the ‘Kick’ actor has shared a picture with the caption: “Action! #womensstories #setlife.”
With this post, the actress informed how the next few months will be hectic jumping from one set of a film to another.
She has been riding high with back-to-back song releases and announcements of upcoming movies like ‘Kick 2’ opposite Salman Khan, ‘Cirkus’ alongside Ranveer Singh and ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
She is co-hosting for a podcast along with celebrity Amanda Cerny. Also, recently joined hands in partnership with Action Against Hunger Foundation.