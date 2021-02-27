Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with the Crime Branch in an ongoing case filed against actress Kangana Ranaut.
Videos shared by paparazzi on social media show the actor alighting from his car and entering the Crime Branch office to record his statement. The actor avoided speaking to the media present at the spot.
As per reports, the statement being recorded is with regards to an email exchange case between Roshan and Ranaut that took place few years ago.
Roshan and Ranaut appeared together in the 2010 film ‘Kites’ and the 2013 film ‘Krrish 3’, following which they reportedly dated for a while before parting ways. A couple of years later, Ranaut resorted to attacking Roshan in the public, referring to him as her “silly ex”. The two actors have filed cases against each other.
On Friday, Ranaut once again referred to Roshan as her “silly ex” on Twitter while reacting to a news report on the site. The actress tweet said: “#HrithikRoshan to Appear Before Mumbai’s #CrimeBranch on February 27 to Record Statement in Case Against #KanganaRanaut.”
Reacting to this, Ranaut tweeted in Hindi: “No matter where the world has moved on but my silly ex is still standing there where time will never return.”