The first poster of epic period film ‘Shamshera’ recently got leaked after a fan activation event. The movie will see Ranbir Kapoor returning to the big screen four years after ‘Sanju’.

The makers were set to kick-start the film campaign next week as activities were meticulously planned by Yash Raj Films leading up to the trailer launch.

However, all those plans seem to be dashed with the first poster getting leaked on Twitter. Fans went into a frenzy as Kapoor’s heavily guarded look drove the internet wild.

YRF admitted to the leak and all fingers point towards a fan activation event that was recently held with Kapoor.

When contacted, a YRF spokesperson confirmed to IANS saying: “Yes, we have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it’s quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after four years and we wanted to guard Ranbir’s look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point.”

“We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days”, the spokesperson added.

The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

The high-octane entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India with Kapoor essaying the titular character. Sanjay Dutt plays Kapoor’s arch-enemy in this casting coup and his showdown with Kapoor will be something to watch out for.