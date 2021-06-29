A movie based on the India’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre is being produced by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.
The upcoming project is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, which follows the legendary court case fought by C Sankaran Nair who represented India against the British Raj. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of Nair.
In a statement, Dharma Productions shared insight into the project, saying: “This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.”
The statement further named Karan Singh Tyagi as the director of the project, while declaring that a lead cast will be announced soon.
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre refers to the incident that took place on April 13, 1919, where British troops fired on a large crowd of unarmed Indians in an open space in Amritsar, Punjab killing several hundred people and wounding hundreds more. The massacre went on to light the spark to India’s freedom struggle leading to its independence on August 15, 1947.
Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council, from which he resigned following the massacre. Putting his law degree to use, Nair took on the Lt Governor of Punjab Sir Michael O’Dwyer in court in London and that saw the world wake up to the horrors of the massacre.