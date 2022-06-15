The trailer for upcoming Bollywood adventure movie ‘Brahmastra’ is out and fans claim they’ve spotted a special character’s cameo in it.
In the clip, a figure is seen floating off the ground with a massive supernatural creature hovering behind him. Because Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had earlier been confirmed to have an extended cameo in the movie, his fans have said that it’s actually him in the scene.
“Ready for #ShahRukhKhan in #Brahmastra trailer!!!!” a user tweeted.
“Glimpse of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan in #BrahmastraTrailer,” another user wrote.
While it’s unclear who the mysterious figure actually is, a source has detailed the role that Khan will be taking on.
“SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in ‘Brahmastra’ and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph,” India Today quoted a source as saying. “His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 9. The film, which is part of a planned trilogy, features supernatural and fantasy elements that draw from Indian mythology and culture.
Khan has been charting his comeback in the past year. The veteran star, who was last seen in 2018’s ‘Zero’, will head back to the big screen with major projects ‘Pathan’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawan’ in the pipeline.