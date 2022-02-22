The parents of late Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian made an emotional public plea on Tuesday to be “left alone” by politicians, who they say are trying to exploit her death.

Satish Salian and his wife Vasanti flayed attempts by “certain politicians” trying to politically exploit the death of their daughter.

“Please spare us... We are trying to emerge from the tragedy of our daughter. Don’t keep raking it up repeatedly and politicising it... If this doesn’t stop, we may be forced to do something drastic. Only the politicians will be responsible for this,” Satish and Vasanti said.

“The whole matter has been examined by the Mumbai Police, they know everything, we have no problems [with the probe]. She had some problems in a business deal and was very disturbed,” said her parents.

“We are attempting to put it behind and move ahead in life... But the politicians constantly keep raising her death matter... We are tired of this... Please stop all this and spare us, we have had enough,” they appealed.

Sushant Singh Rajput died a week after Disha Salian. Image Credit: IANS

Their tearful plea came hours after the BJP State President Chandrakant Patil and MLA Nitesh N Rane threatened to make a fresh ‘mega-expose’ claiming it would solve the alleged mystery behind Disha’s death.

Disha was not the manager of the late actor Rajput whom she met only once, but being a sensitive person, could not handle the setback in her business matter, but the media and politicians have been conveying misleading information which is defaming the Salian family, they said.