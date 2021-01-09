Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shocked fans on January 1 when she deleted all the posts on her social media accounts, including Instagram, but returned with an audio message soon after. However, on January 9 she had a pretty active day on the photo sharing app.
She has taken part in a popular Instagram trend were people ask users to post images of various events and things. In the course of her posts, Padukone has given fans a peek at her personal life, the food she enjoys and more.
The ‘Chhapaak’ actress showed her love for family when she answered a request for a picture of the people she is closest to: her replies were her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and sister Anisha Padukone.
Answering one request for a picture of her cheat meal, Padukone posted a bowl of biryani. Asked what her favourite moment from the movie ‘Piku’, Padukone shared a picture with late co-star Irrfan Khan.
The star has a foodie side, because she responded to a request for a picture of ‘something you can’t live without’ with an image of chocolate cake. We can relate! In the course of responding to requests, the actress posted pictures of a birthday celebration where she said Singh ate all her birthday cake, one from when she was a child and even her doing yoga.
On the work front, Padukone is set to star alongside ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in director Shakun Batra’s as-yet untitled movie.