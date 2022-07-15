Fans of Sidhu Moosewala will be delighted to learn that a previously unheard track of the late Punjabi singer will be released soon.
Moosewala, who was gunned down on May 29 outside his village in Punjab, has collaborated with Bollywood composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.
While details of the upcoming track are still under wraps, Salim did share a few details with Gulf News ahead of their concert in Dubai.
“We have a very big song as a collaboration with the late Sidhu Moosewala that’s coming out very, very soon. We were waiting for things to sort of settle down following his tragic death and give his family a little more time come to peace with everything,” Salim said.
The singer-composer further added: “As artists, we also didn’t want to take advantage of what’s happened. It’s been very unfortunate how everything played out. But it’s a beautiful song and it will be a real treat for his fans.”